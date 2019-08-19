Stewart Friesen places fourth at Bristol Motor Speedway

Stewart Friesen finished fourth in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway, adding 43 points to his season total.

Friesen now sits at No. 3 in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series standings with 2057 points. He’s collected 10 top-five finishes in 2019.

Brett Moffitt came away with the victory in the race, with Chandler Smith taking second, and Ross Chastain crossing the finish line third. Grant Enfinger followed Friesen in fifth.

Chastain won Stage 1 with Moffitt taking Stage 2.

Friesen qualified in the third position at 126.595 mph.

The Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario native has collected one career victory, 20 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 32 races.

There were 32 cars in the field and the race endured 12 cautions and 73 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there were nine lead changes.

With Moffitt driving his Silverado to victory lane for Maurice Gallagher Jr., Chevrolet added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 635 points, followed by Chevrolet in the No. 2 spot with 621. Ford sits at No. 3 with 565 points on the season.

