Stewart Friesen fastest in first of two Truck practices at Eldora

Stewart Friesen had the fastest Truck in the first of two practice sessions Tuesday night at Eldora Speedway.

As the Trucks prepare for Wednesday’s fifth annual Eldora Dirt Derby, Friesen was the only driver to average above 92 mph on the half-mile dirt track owned by NASCAR legend Tony Stewart. Friesen’s speed was 92.086 mph.

Ty Dillon was second at 91.570 mph, followed by Christopher Bell (91.384 mph), who is seeking his fourth Truck Series win of the season.

Ben Rhodes was fourth (91.042 mph) and Rico Abreu was fifth (90.571 mph).

There will be one other additional practice session this evening from 9 to 9:55 p.m. ET.

Click here for the full practice grid.

