Stewart Friesen to compete in Pinty’s Series dirt race at Ohsweken Speedway

Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen will make his debut in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series under historic circumstances.

Friesen will make his debut in NASCAR’s Canada-based series next year when it holds its first ever race at a dirt track on Aug. 18 at Ohsweken Speedway, which is 67 miles from his hometown of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario.

The announcement came via a press release on Pinty’s Facebook page.

Friesen will also compete in a 360 Sprint Car at the track’s Northern Summer Nationals on Aug. 17 and 18 as part of the show.

For the sprint car race, Friesen will drive a Kevin Loveys-prepared Glenn Styres Racing sprint car with support from Ohsweken Speedway Racesource. His ride for the Pinty’s race will be announced later.

Friesen, who earned his first two Truck Series wins this year, including in the Eldora Dirt Derby, also made the Championship 4.

The release stated Friesen’s Truck Series crew chief, Trip Bruce, will work with him for the race.

“This is already a destination event for Canadian motorsports fans and adding Stewart Friesen to the cast of talent in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series and in our local Ohsweken divisions just adds to this star-studded event,” said Ohsweken Speedway general manager Clinton Geoffrey in the press release.

In 2015, Friesen became the second Canadian-born driver to win a World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series event when he claimed a win at Ohsweken Speedway.