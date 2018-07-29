Stewart congratulates Busch on tying him in Monster Energy Series wins

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
  • With Sunday’s win in the Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway, Kyle Busch earned the 49th victory of his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career, tying Tony Stewart for 13th on the all-time wins list. Afterward, Stewart took to Twitter to offer his congratulations on the feat. Congrats on win #49 today @KyleBusch . Theres …
  • With Sunday’s win in the Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway, Kyle Busch earned the 49th victory of his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career, tying Tony Stewart for 13th on the all-time wins list. Afterward, Stewart took to Twitter to offer his congratulations on the feat. Congrats on win #49 today @KyleBusch . Theres …
1 / 2

Stewart congratulates Busch on tying him in Monster Energy Series wins

With Sunday’s win in the Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway, Kyle Busch earned the 49th victory of his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career, tying Tony Stewart for 13th on the all-time wins list. Afterward, Stewart took to Twitter to offer his congratulations on the feat. Congrats on win #49 today @KyleBusch . Theres …

With Sunday’s win in the Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway, Kyle Busch earned the 49th victory of his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career, tying Tony Stewart for 13th on the all-time wins list.

Afterward, Stewart took to Twitter to offer his congratulations on the feat.

Stewart earned 49 victories in 597 starts over the course of his 18-year career, while Busch recorded the same number of wins in 483 total starts.

“That‘s awesome,” Kyle Busch said about tying Stewart. “And you keep reaching higher up the ladder and you keep reaching milestone drivers, and Tony Stewart is one of the all-time best — and one of the drivers that I was a fan of as well growing up so it‘s awesome to be able to tie him.”

Busch would tie Junior Johnson and Ned Jarrett with a 50th career victory.

Below is a snapshot shot of where Busch and Stewart rank among other drivers on the coveted list:

Driver

Number of wins

Richard Petty

200

David Pearson

105

Jeff Gordon

93

Bobby Allison

84

Darrell Waltrip

84

Jimmie Johnson

83

Cale Yarborough

83

Dale Earnhardt

76

Rusty Wallace

55

Lee Petty

54

Ned Jarrett

50

Junior Johnson

50

Kyle Busch

49

Tony Stewart

49

Herb Thomas

48

Buck Baker

46

Bill Elliott

44

Kevin Harvick

43

What to Read Next