Stewart congratulates Busch on tying him in Monster Energy Series wins With Sunday’s win in the Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway, Kyle Busch earned the 49th victory of his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career, tying Tony Stewart for 13th on the all-time wins list. Afterward, Stewart took to Twitter to offer his congratulations on the feat. Congrats on win #49 today @KyleBusch . Theres …

With Sunday’s win in the Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway, Kyle Busch earned the 49th victory of his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career, tying Tony Stewart for 13th on the all-time wins list.

Afterward, Stewart took to Twitter to offer his congratulations on the feat.

Congrats on win #49 today @KyleBusch . There‘s many more to come. Proud of you 👍🏼👍🏼 — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) July 29, 2018

Stewart earned 49 victories in 597 starts over the course of his 18-year career, while Busch recorded the same number of wins in 483 total starts.

“That‘s awesome,” Kyle Busch said about tying Stewart. “And you keep reaching higher up the ladder and you keep reaching milestone drivers, and Tony Stewart is one of the all-time best — and one of the drivers that I was a fan of as well growing up so it‘s awesome to be able to tie him.”

Busch would tie Junior Johnson and Ned Jarrett with a 50th career victory.

Below is a snapshot shot of where Busch and Stewart rank among other drivers on the coveted list: