Stewart challenges Aberdeen to consolidate seventh place

Aberdeen captain Hannah Stewart is hopeful finishing seventh in the SWPL will help with player recruitment in the summer.

The Dons are currently in seventh spot but only three points clear of Motherwell below them.

“If we went back to the start of the season and someone said we would be in seventh at the split I think we would have taken it," she told club media.

"The aim was to stay in the league this season and I think we’ve done that now and we want to consolidate that seventh position.

"We were disappointed to miss out on the top six, but we are motivated for the remaining games to finish well and with as many points as possible.

"Finishing higher up the league will hopefully raise our profile in terms of attracting players but also to persuade players that are already here to sign on again."