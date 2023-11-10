How Stevo Klotz went from the 'Pizza Guy' to respected Iowa State football contributor

AMES – Stevo Klotz looked at his playcard after the call came in. It gave him a moment of pause.

“I was like, ‘All right, that’s not something I typically do,’” Klotz recalled of that October Saturday at Cincinnati, “’but let’s roll.’”

That something was a downfield route, a task usually left to someone other than the 6-foot-4, 260-pounder playing Iowa State’s hybrid tight end-fullback "F" position. But the call was the call.

So when the ball was snapped, Klotz raced toward the sideline before turning his route up the field and toward the end zone. That’s when he looked back toward quarterback Rocco Becht.

“The ball is coming at me,” Klotz said of the moment. “So I just jumped.”

And there to meet him was the football, giving Klotz the first touchdown catch of his career.

And then ... nothing.

“I kind of blacked out after I caught it so I kind of just stood there,” Klotz said. “What do I do? First time. It was really cool.”

The moment helped secure the Cyclones’ win over the Bearcats and further solidified Klotz’s unique place within the offense for Iowa State, which will look to secure a sixth win and bowl eligibility Saturday at BYU (9:15 p.m.; ESPN).

“Stevo being on the field from the jump we feel like is going to add a level of physicality to our offense,” offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase said. "What Stevo has done a great job of has been to add more than just, ‘I’m a fullback that can ISO a linebacker.’

“First of all it’s physicality but secondly it’s his versatility to be able to be in different positions and execute at a high level.”

It’s a long way from when Klotz was a senior at Chaska High School in the Minneapolis suburbs when he had no Division I offers other than a preferred walk-on spot with the Cyclones.

“I didn’t really know if I wanted to play college ball,” Klotz said, “and late into my senior season I decided to give it a shot.

“I think I’d regret it more if I didn’t (play) than if I did.”

Klotz’s first years on campus, though, were spent practicing, not playing. He did not see any snaps as a true freshman in 2020 and made it on the field for just one game in 2021.

“It was definitely tough to put so much time and effort into something and not really see a result,” Klotz said. “I wouldn’t say that I really ever crossed my mind to stop playing football.

“It’s just really hard to keep going when you don’t see any result.”

Klotz, though, had a path to getting into Iowa State’s tight end rotation thanks to the "F" position, which was pioneered under Campbell by Sam Seonbuchner and then Jared Rus, both of whom share Klotz’s rugged physicality and determination to see playing time no matter the position.

“That position in general is hard because you have to do things that are really hard to do,” Campbell said. “You have to lead block on a linebacker. You’ve got to come across the line of scrimmage and block a defensive end. Those take a mentally and physically tough guy to be able to do that for 12, 13, 14 games.”

Special teams, along with the "F," allowed Klotz to break through and see time on the field last season for the Cyclones.

“In our postseason meeting, I told (tight ends coach Taylor Mouser), getting back on the field reignited my love for the game,” Klotz said. “It makes everything that much more fun.

“Being in the building, being with the guys, obviously that’s all good, but playing is the ultimate goal.”

Klotz has gotten on the field not only because of his physicality but also because he’s added a level of versatility that Cincinnati saw first-hand as he raced past a defender and then made an athletic adjustment on the ball under pressure for that first career touchdown.

“He can line up detached now and make plays,” Scheelhaase said. “That’s where you see him put pressure on defenses. You can’t just box it in and say, ‘When that guy is in it’s going to be a run, it’s going to be an ISO block.’

“He’s done so many different things that have helped us as an offense.”

And he’s helped himself into a real role for a team playing meaningful November football. Not bad for the guy who was originally nicknamed "The Pizza Guy" because of his relative anonymity,

“He kind of looked like the random pizza guy that would come to the door at times,” Campbell joked.

Now Klotz is actually delivering for Iowa State.

“A guy that’s as trusted as any of the players in our program,” Campbell said. “What he does for this team on special teams and does all the hard stuff on offense, is just a guy that’s such a key piece to our success.

“A guy that’s played great football for us and has the respect of everyone in our football program."

Iowa State's Stevo Klotz celebrates after a touchdown by Deon Silas (22) during the Sept. 3, 2022, victory over Southeast Missouri State.

