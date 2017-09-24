Stevie Wonder 'takes a knee for America' after Donald Trump attacks NFL protests

Stevie Wonder “took a knee for America” on stage in solidarity with activist NFL players as their row with Donald Trump continues.

The legendary singer-songwriter showed his support for the #TakeAKnee movement after the president called for NFL stars to be "fired" for kneeling during America’s national anthem.

“Whenever you need to interrupt hate, stand down bigotry, condemn sexism and find love for all of our global brothers and sisters every day,” he told the Global Citizens Festival in New York's Central Park.

“Tonight, I'm taking a knee for America.

“But not just one knee, I'm taking both knees, both knees in prayer for our planet, our future, our leaders of the world and our globe - amen."

A number of NFL players have been kneeling during the American national anthem before games in protest over perceived racial injustice and police brutality.

Jacksonville Jaguars players kneel during the US national anthem before the game at Wembley Credit: Reuters

President Trump has accused those who kneel of “disrespecting” America’s flag and national anthem.

He told a rally: “Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he's fired. He's fired!'”.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

It comes as NFL players staged their biggest kneel protest yet before a game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley.