Stevie Nicks Cancels All 2021 Concerts

While she only had five concerts on the books for 2021, Stevie Nicks has decided to cancel them all, the singer announced on Tuesday.

“These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks said in a statement. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.

“Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer,” the statement concludes. “I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

Nicks had been scheduled to perform at the Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado and BottleRock Napa Valley over Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 3-5), both weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival (Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10), and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival (Oct. 8-17).

The New Orleans festival was canceled yesterday, but a rep for Nicks said the other events are announcing replacement headliners in the coming days.

