Stevie Johnson named ‘Legend of the Game’ for Bills vs. Packers

Stevie is back in town.

On Sunday when the Buffalo Bills host the Green Bay Packers for their prime-time showdown, former Bills receiver Stevie Johnson will return to be the “Legend of the Game.”

Johnson played from 2008 to 2013 with the Bills after he was a seventh-round pick of the franchise out of Kentucky. Johnson last played in the NFL in 2015.

During his tenure in Buffalo, Johnson was a rare bright spot during the playoff drought. So much so, this is not the first time the Bills have decided to honor him in such a way. He “led the charge” back in 2018.

Prior to kickoff, Johnson will be one of the first ones out of the tunnel at Highmark Stadium. He’ll pump Bills Mafia up just ahead of the opening kick and team introductions.

“I feel like a player, but a fan too,” Johnson said to the team’s website. “That whole feeling of preparing for a game and preparing for those moments is the same with this, being the Legend of the Game. It’s huge to introduce the team and be around that atmosphere again.”

Johnson elaborated further during an interview with the team’s radio partner, WGR-550 radio. Hear more from Stevie in the attached YouTube player below:

