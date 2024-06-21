Stevie Johnson breaks down depth in Bills receiver room (video)

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson has given his opinion on how the team’s current depth chart could look in the wideout room in 2024.

Like many, Johnson agrees the top-three players are likely second-round rookie Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel and Khalil Shakir.

Johnson thinks the difference below that grouping could be draft status and other numbers like size. Names Johnson went on to discuss were Chase Claypool and Justin Shorter.

Johnson’s full thoughts can be found in the Built in Buffalo clip below:

Last night on @GoingDeepBUF, @StevieJohnson13 shared his thoughts on the #Bills WR depth chart with @KevinMassare and @kevin_siracuse. If it comes down to Chase Claypool & Justin Shorter for WR6, Stevie thinks that Claypool will win the job 👀👀 LINK: https://t.co/t6QMo3roPx pic.twitter.com/T9Gz6nLb99 — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) June 6, 2024

