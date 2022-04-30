Stevie Johnson announces Bills’ James Cook pick, sets record straight (video)
When the Buffalo Bills selected Georgia running back James Cook after two trades back in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft… it was worth the wait.
Former Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson was tabbed as the man who would come and announce the selection. He nailed it.
Johnson made sure to note one important thing: The Bills are the only football team in New York.
Sorry Jets and Giants.
Check out Johnson at the podium below:
Tell 'em, @StevieJohnson13! 😎 #NFLDraft
📺: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network pic.twitter.com/IGhK6p3EoD
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 30, 2022
