Steverson brothers commit to ABC Prep

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Daniel and Darius Steverson are the newest members of ABC Prep. The older brother, Daniel, is hoping to play well enough on the ABC post graduate team this summer to raise his profile and attract a college scholarship.

“With this prep thing, I feel like it creates more exposure to all New Mexico athletes, even for me as well, getting my name out there to bigger colleges, bigger opportunities,” said Daniel.

If he is able to do so, Daniel will leave before the school year for his new college. If not, Daniel will attend the ABC Prep school and take courses that will not start his college eligibility.

His brother Darius, who is headed into his freshman year of high school, plans to leave his current school Cleveland and finish his high school years at ABC Prep.

“I’m actually really excited for this because it builds my body, gets me ready for going pro and all of that, ready for college,” said Darius.

ABC expects more local high school talent to commit to their school in the near future.

