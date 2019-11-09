Stevenson leads Wichita St. over Texas Southern 69-63

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) -- Erik Stevenson had a career-high 22 points as Wichita State defeated Texas Southern 69-63 on Saturday.

Dexter Dennis had 19 points for Wichita State (2-0). Grant Sherfield added 13 points and Trey Wade grabbed 10 rebounds.

Eden Ewing had 18 points for the Tigers (0-2). Tyrik Armstrong and John Jones scored 11 points apiece.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Wichita State faces UT Martin at home next Saturday. Texas Southern plays South Dakota on the road on Friday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com