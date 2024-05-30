Stevenson joins Raith Rovers after Hibs exit

Lewis Stevenson has signed for Raith Rovers following the end of his long career with Hibernian.

The 36-year-old left-back has signed with his boyhood team until the summer of 2026.

He spent 22 years with Hibs, making his 600th appearance earlier in May.

"Delighted to finally be here," he told Rovers' website. "I was an avid armchair fan last season, everyone at the club (has) done so well and hopefully we can kick on again next season."

Rovers manager Ian Murray, who played with Stevenson at Easter Road, added: "Lewis is obviously an excellent signing for us and a player I know well. He will bring so much experience and his attitude has set an example to others over his career.

"He can play in a couple of positions and has so much quality. I really look forward to working with him again and I’m sure, being a local guy, the supporters will agree it’s a great signing."

Stevenson won the League Cup in 2007 and the Scottish Cup in 2016, the only player to complete that double as a Hibs player.