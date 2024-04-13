Stevens powers Tumwater to victory over Black Hills

Apr. 12—Box Score

At Black Hills

THUNDERBIRDS 5, WOLVES 1

Tumwater 3 2 — 5

Black Hills 1 0 — 1

Behind five goals off the leg of Dylan Stevens, the Thunderbirds rebounded from a devastating loss to beat city rival Black Hills 5-1 on Friday night in Evergreen Conference action.

The win, coupled with W.F. West's setback, puts Tumwater (5-5-1, 5-2 EvCo) a game back in the loss column with a showdown set for Tuesday night in Tumwater. Stevens scored a hat trick in the first half then added two goals in the final 40 minutes.

Black Hills (1-8, 1-6) lit up the scoreboard in the opening minute to take a lead, but that was all it could muster. The Wolves will travel to Aberdeen on Tuesday night.