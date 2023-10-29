Stevens Point captures Division 1 state title, Iola-Scandinavia's Vater wins Division 3
Stevens Point boys cross-country team repeats as Division 1 state champion while Iola-Scandinavia's Charlie Vater takes Division 3 individual title.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
The F1 season continues its tour of the Americas this weekend in the heart of Mexico with the Mexico City Grand Prix.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Did the bye week kill the Cowboys' momentum? Can the Rams dig deep and beat a top tier team?
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks at every game in the Week 8 slate and provides his lineup advice for every matchup.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
Armenta kicked three extra points in the team's 40-14 win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
Shedeur Sanders was sacked seven times in the 28-16 loss.
The penalty came on AIr Force's go-ahead TD drive in the Falcons' 30-13 win.
After a wild day of surprises and many near-upsets, we have a little more clarity ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings show.
For most teams, putting up 42 points and 577 yards on offense should be enough to win, but those efforts were all for naught due to the latest dud from UNC’s defense.
It was a Saturday to forget for some college football juggernauts.
Gabriel Moreno struck first with a solo home run in the fourth. The Diamondbacks kept adding on from there.
Washington scored the game-clinching TD four plays later for a 42-33 win.
Fury won a split decision by scores of 96-93, 95-94 and 94-95, but former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou clearly won the night.
Shilo Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, delivered a huge hit after a reception by UCLA’s Carsen Ryan late in the second quarter.
Fury was dropped for just the seventh time in his pro career, but was able to win enough rounds to stay undefeated against the former UFC champion who was making his boxing debut.
Green injured his ankle during a pickup game ahead of training camp.