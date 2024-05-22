Stevens garners MVP honors on EvCo all-league team

May 21—One of the most prolific goal-scorers was recognized by the Evergreen Conference as one of the best players this spring.

Tumwater junior forward Dylan Stevens was voted by the coaches as the league MVP. The T-Birds striker had several matches this season with multiple goals to help lead them to the Class 2A state tournament.

W.F. West's Adrian Jaimes was voted as the Offensive Player of the Year as the midfielder/forward was a guiding force to the regular season league title and a state berth.

Centralia's Alejandro Arevalo earned the Goalkeeper of the Year award in aiding the Tigers to their best season in nearly a decade. W.F. West and Shelton shared Staff of the Year while Rochester earned the Sportsmanship Team of the Year honor.

Here is the complete list of the awards plus the first and second teams.

League MVP — Dylan Stevens, Tumwater

Offensive POY — Adrian Jaimes, W.F. West

Defensive POY — Isaiah Johnson, Aberdeen

Goalkeeper of the Year — Alejandro Arevalo, Centralia

Staff of the Year — W.F. West, Shelton

Sportsmanship Team of the Year — Rochester

First team

Forwards — Uzi Lopez Cruz, W.F. West; Evan Cone, Aberdeen; Cristian Gonzalez, Shelton

Midfielders — Jeremy Thompson, W.F. West; Simba Osman, Centralia; Alex Hernandez, Centralia; Luis Olivas, Shelton; Jaime Rodrigues-Meraz, Rochester; Luke Grunenfelder, Black Hills

Defenders — Charles Comisky, W.F. West; Malachi Vuong, Tumwater; Alan Cox, Centralia; Joel Hernandez-Zarraga, Shelton; Brandon Reyes-Ibarra, Rochester

Goalkeepers — Cayden Page, W.F. West; Josh Madrigal, W.F. West

Second team

Forwards — Gavin Cuoio, Tumwater; Elmer Torres, Aberdeen; Damian Corona, Centralia

Midfielders — Juan Serrano, Aberdeen; Cailen Greiff, Black Hills; Angel Rojas, Centralia; Rafa Mendez, W.F. West; Aiden Villanueva, Rochester; Casey Smith, Shelton

Defenders — Justin Gochez, Rochester; Angel Espinosa, Aberdeen; Gabriel Burger, W.F. West; Sean Ivy, Rochester; Edvin Matheus-Nicolas, Shelton

Goalkeeper — Davyn McGilvrey, Tumwater