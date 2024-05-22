Stevens garners MVP honors on EvCo all-league team
May 21—One of the most prolific goal-scorers was recognized by the Evergreen Conference as one of the best players this spring.
Tumwater junior forward Dylan Stevens was voted by the coaches as the league MVP. The T-Birds striker had several matches this season with multiple goals to help lead them to the Class 2A state tournament.
W.F. West's Adrian Jaimes was voted as the Offensive Player of the Year as the midfielder/forward was a guiding force to the regular season league title and a state berth.
Centralia's Alejandro Arevalo earned the Goalkeeper of the Year award in aiding the Tigers to their best season in nearly a decade. W.F. West and Shelton shared Staff of the Year while Rochester earned the Sportsmanship Team of the Year honor.
Here is the complete list of the awards plus the first and second teams.
League MVP — Dylan Stevens, Tumwater
Offensive POY — Adrian Jaimes, W.F. West
Defensive POY — Isaiah Johnson, Aberdeen
Goalkeeper of the Year — Alejandro Arevalo, Centralia
Staff of the Year — W.F. West, Shelton
Sportsmanship Team of the Year — Rochester
First team
Forwards — Uzi Lopez Cruz, W.F. West; Evan Cone, Aberdeen; Cristian Gonzalez, Shelton
Midfielders — Jeremy Thompson, W.F. West; Simba Osman, Centralia; Alex Hernandez, Centralia; Luis Olivas, Shelton; Jaime Rodrigues-Meraz, Rochester; Luke Grunenfelder, Black Hills
Defenders — Charles Comisky, W.F. West; Malachi Vuong, Tumwater; Alan Cox, Centralia; Joel Hernandez-Zarraga, Shelton; Brandon Reyes-Ibarra, Rochester
Goalkeepers — Cayden Page, W.F. West; Josh Madrigal, W.F. West
Second team
Forwards — Gavin Cuoio, Tumwater; Elmer Torres, Aberdeen; Damian Corona, Centralia
Midfielders — Juan Serrano, Aberdeen; Cailen Greiff, Black Hills; Angel Rojas, Centralia; Rafa Mendez, W.F. West; Aiden Villanueva, Rochester; Casey Smith, Shelton
Defenders — Justin Gochez, Rochester; Angel Espinosa, Aberdeen; Gabriel Burger, W.F. West; Sean Ivy, Rochester; Edvin Matheus-Nicolas, Shelton
Goalkeeper — Davyn McGilvrey, Tumwater