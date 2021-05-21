Stevens brothers shine in Laurens/Milford track victory

The Daily Star, Oneonta, N.Y.
·11 min read

May 21—BOYS — Laurens/Milford 89, Stamford 21, Morris 20

GIRLS: Laurens/Milford 138, Morris 12, Stamford 1

The Laurens/Milford track and field teams swept a tri-meet on Thursday involving Stamford and Morris. The boys team finished with 89 points while the girls tallied 138.

Carter Stevens was the top performer of the day, registering four individual first-place finishes. Stevens won the 800, 1600, and 3200 meter runs as well as the triple jump. Riley Stevens, meanwhile, finished with three firsts of his own in the 100, 200, and 400.

On the girls side, Laurens/Milford received four different individual doubles from Eowyn Chickerell (100, 200), Emily Stanley (1500, 3000), Kyrah Andrades (400, 400 hurdles), and Sarah Munson (shot put, discus).

BOYS: Cherry Valley-Springfield 110.5, Schenevus/Worcester 59.5, Richfield Springs 48, Edmeston 8 (Wednesday)

GIRLS: Cherry Valley-Springfield 77, Richfield Springs 53, Schenevus/Worcester 52, Edmeston 44 (Wednesday)

Cherry Valley-Springfield took the top spots on both the boys and girls sides of a four-way Tri-Valley League meet on Wednesday.

The Patriot boys scored 110.5 points, while the girls registered 77 competing against the teams from Schenevus/Worcester, Richfield Springs, and Edmeston.

Andrew Oram was a triple winner for the CVS boys, taking first in the 110 meter hurdles and 100 and 200 meter runs.

His teammate Oskar Webster bagged a pair of firsts in the 400 and 800. Richfield Springs' Darren Panko netted an individual triple of his own, winning the 400 hurdles, long jump, and high jump.

On the girls side, Lilly Competiello of Schenevus/Worcester was the sole multiple winner, earning three first-place finishes in the 100, 200, and 400 hurdles.

BOYS: Walton 52, Oxford 16 (Wednesday)

GIRLS: Oxford 59,

Walton 49 (Wednesday)

The Walton track teams split a dual meet against Oxford on Wednesday. The Warrior boys won 52-16, while the girls fell 59-49.

Jordan Blincoe and Xander Davies were both double winners for Walton. Blincoe won the shot put and discus, while Davies took first in the long jump and triple jump.

Oxford's Victor Richette doubled in the 100 and 200 meter runs.

On the girls side, Walton's Eve Foster earned first-place finishes in the shot put and discus. Oxford had a trio of individual double winners: Milla Gonzalez (100, 200), Taylor Smith (800, 1500), and Olivia Kelsey (long jump, triple jump).

BOYS: Laurens/Milford 89, Stamford 21,

Morris 20

3200m relay: not contested, 110m hurdles: 1. Jacob Spoor (M), 23.2; 100m: 1. Riley Stevens (L/M), 11.9, 2. S. Krum (S), 12.0, 3. E. Jubar (L/M), 12.5; 1600m: 1. Carter Stevens (L/M), 4:54.4, 2. Z. Brown (L/M), 5:19.1, 3. S. King (M), 5:34.7; 400m: 1. Riley Stevens (L/M), 54.9, 2. A. Henderson (L/M), 1:01.0, 3. K. Davis (L/M), 1:06.0; 400m relay: 1. L/M, 51.3, 2. STAM, 1:03.3; 400m hurdles: not contested; 800m: 1. Carter Stevens (L/M), 2:26.0, 2. Z. Brown (L/M), 2:28.1, 3. S. King (M), 2:33.6; 200m: 1. Riley Stevens (L/M), 24.3, 2. S. Krum (S), 24.6, 3. E. Jubar (L/M), 25.4; 3200m: 1. Carter Stevens (L/M), 11:32.8; 1600m relay: 1. L/M (W. Clark, J. Lapilusa, A. Rotollo, Z. Brown), 4:37.1; Long jump: 1. Wendell Clark (L/M), 16-2.5, 2. S. King (M), 13-2, 3. C. Tompkins (ST), 11-0.5; Triple jump: 1. Carter Stevens (L/M), 33-1.75, 2. Z. Brown (L/M), 30-6.25; High jump: 1. Ethan Jubar (L/M), 5-2, 2. J. Spoor (M), 4-4, 3. J. Lapilusa (L/M), 4-0; Shot put: 1. James Olson (S), 42-3, 2. S. Eckberg (L/M), 35-9, 3. J. Roderka (S), 30-5; Discus: 1. Sawyer Eckberg (L/M), 110-8, 2. J. Roderka (S), 91-0, 3. N. Burlison (M), 65-9

GIRLS: Laurens/Milford 138, Morris 12,

Stamford 1

3200m relay: 1. L/M (A. Walker, L. Cox, A. Stevens, T. Bookhout), 14:05.6; 100m hurdles: 1. Nicole Stanley (L/M), 19.9, 2. B. Saggese (L/M), 20.0, 3. M. King (M), 20.8; 100m: 1. Eowyn Chickerell (L/M), 13.8, 2. K. Andrades (L/M), 14.3, 3. J. Barown (L/M), 14.5; 1500m: 1. Emily Stanley (L/M), 6:04.6, 2. A. Walker (L/M0, 6:19.4, 3. V. Stevens (L/M), 7:20.1; 400m: 1. Kyrah Andrades (L/M), 1:09.3, 2. M. Saggese (L/M), 1:11.2, 3. K. Tilley (M), 1:12.1; 400m relay: 1. L/M, 59.2, 2. STAM, 1:10.0; 400m hurdles: 1. Kyrah Andrades (L/M), 1:17.3, 2. E. Stanley (L/M), 1:22.0, 3. N. Stanley (L/M), 1:23.4; 800m: 1. Annie Walker (L/M), 3:04.0, 2. T. Bookhout (L/M), 3:42.5; 200m: 1. Eowyn Chickerell (L/M), 29.8, 2. J. Barown (L/M), 30.3, 3. K. Andrades (L/M), 30.5; 3000m: 1. Emily Stanley (L/M), 14:14.5, 2. V. Stevens (L/M), 17:35.7; 1600m relay: 1. L/M (J. Brodie, N. Stanley, A. Walker, M. Saggese), 5:21.8; Long jump: T-1. Laney Price (L/M), 12-4, T-1. Bella Saggese (L/M), 12-4, 3. J. Brodie (L/M), 12-3; Triple jump: 1. Alison Munson (L/M), 30-1.5, 2. M. Saggese (L/M), 28-1.5, 3. J. Brodie (L/M), 26-1.75; High jump: 1. Mariah Saggese (L/M), 5-0, 2. B. Saggese (L/M), 4-4, 3. K. Tilley (M), 4-0; Shot put: 1. Sarah Munson (L/M), 26-2, 2. N. Segina (L/M), 22-11, 3. M. Coleman (M), 18-1; Discus: 1. Sarah Munson (L/M), 89-9, 2. N. Segina (L/M), 73-2, 3. Y. King (M), 56-6

BOYS: Cherry Valley-Springfield 110.5,

Schenevus/Worcester 59.5, Richfield Springs 48, Edmeston 8

3200m relay: 1. S/W (D. Gallagher, E. Morris, A. Poliseno, J. Southworth), 10:48.56, 2. CVS, 11:27.65; 110m hurdles: 1. Andrew Oram (CVS), 19.99, 2. O. Webster (CVS), 20.07, 3. J. Pressly (CVS), 23.51; 100m: 1. Andrew Oram (CVS), 11.97, T-2. O. Hogan (S/W), 12.5, T-2. M. Aramini (CVS), 12.5; 1600m: 1. Jeremy Southworth (S/W), 5:34.2, 2. E. Morris (S/W), 5:35.4, 3. C. Andreev (RS), 5:38.7; 400m relay: 1. S/W (B. Ballard, C. Ritton, J. Meiser, J. Ballard), 50.19, 2. CVS, 1:00.83; 400m: 1. Oskar Webster (CVS), 59.31, 2. O. Hogan (S/W), 59.41, 3. M. Aramini (CVS), 1:02.57; 400m hurdles: 1. Darren Panko (RS), 1:09.25, 2. E. Morris (S/W), 1:09.68, 3. J. Pressly (CVS), 1:19.32; 800m: 1. Oskar Webster (CVS), 2:22.4, 2. J. Southworth (S/W), 2:35.3, 3. A. Poliseno (S/W), 2:59.0; 200m: 1. Andrew Oram (CVS), 24.98, 2. J. Ballard (S/W), 25.39, 3. O. Hogan (S/W), 26.03; 3200m: 1. Andrew Lusk (CVS), 13:07.5, 2. O. Webster (CVS), 13:19.0, 3. R. Ough (RS), 15:37.2; 1600m relay: 1. CVS (E. All, F. O'Neill, J. Pressly, G. Oakeley), 4:34.00; Long jump: 1. Darren Panko (RS), 17-04, 2. J. Meiser (S/W), 16-03.5, 3. O. Hogan (S/W), 15-06.25; Triple jump: 1. Christian Andreev (RS), 35-08.25, 2. E. All (CVS), 23-07.5, 3. X. Valentine (CVS), 23-01.25; High jump: 1. Darren Panko (RS), 5-04, 2. G. Oakley (CVS), 4-10, 3. C. Andreev (RS), 4-08; Discus: 1. Jesse Mance (CVS), 97-05.15, 2. D. Dyn (RS), 75-05, 3. T. Bennett (E), 72-06.5; Shot put: 1. Dylan Dyn (RS), 42-0.25, 2. J. Mance (CVS), 39-05, 3. D. Estevez (E), 29-08.5

GIRLS: Cherry Valley-Springfield 77, Richfield Springs 53, Schenevus/Worcester 52,

Edmeston 44

3200m relay: 1. CVS (J. Jaquay, K. Banres, M. Aramini, M. Huff), 12:05.5, 2. S/W, 12:07.41; 100m hurdles: 1. Amber Wyckoff (S/W), 19.45, 2. L. Johnson (RS), 23.28, 3. C. Marshall (RS), 24.18; 100m: 1. Lilly Competiello (S/W), 13.52, 2. A. Lennebacker (CVS), 13.63, 3. R. Clark (RS), 14.41; 1500m: 1. Jaelyn Jaquay (CVS), 6:01.4, 2. M. Smith (E), 6:05.5, 3. H. Polisano (S/W), 6:32.4; 400m: 1. Hannah Sulas (S/W), 1:07.25, 2. A. Lennebacker (CVS), 1:07.85, 3. M. Huff (CVS), 1:10.2; 400m relay: 1. S/W (S. Whiteman, A. Wyckoff, H. Sulas, L. Competiello), 57.0, 2. RS, 58.6, 3. EDM, 1:02.15; 400m hurdles: 1. Lilly Competiello (S/W), 1:24.9, 2. C. Marshall (RS), 1:33.7, 3. L. Lighthall (CVS), 1:49.1; 800m: 1. Morgan Huff (CVS), 2:59.9, 2. L. Wyckoff (S/W), 3:13.1, 3. B. Rifanberg (E), 3:20.9; 200m: 1. Lilly Competiello (S/W), 28.48, 2. A. Lennebacker (CVS), 28.91, 3. A. Wyckoff (S/W), 31.2; 3000m: 1. Maddie Smith (E), 12:56.9, 2. J. Jaquay (CVS), 13:56.7; 1600m relay: 1. RS (I. Valenta, L. Dyn, A. Hawkes, R. Schaeffer-Gilbe), 5:22.21, 2. CVS, 5:36.58; Long jump: 1. Sydney Bateman (E), 12-01.25, 2. K. Barnes (CVS), 11-09.5, 3. M. Rifanburg (E), 11-04.25; Triple jump: 1. Roberta Schaeffer-Gilbe (RS), 25-02.5, 2. I. Valenta (RS), 23-11, 3. E. White (E), 19-10; High jump: 1. Molly Rifanburg (E), 4-02.1, 2. D. West (CVS), 4-02, 3. S. Bateman (E), 4-00.1; Discus: 1. Anna Hawkes (RS), 83-02, 2. M. Mabie (CVS), 82-01, 3. M. Kroon (CVS), 81-00; Shot put: 1. Marijke Kroon (CVS), 28-10, 2. A. Hawkes (RS), 28-04; 3. L. Dyn (RS), 25-10.5

BOYS: Walton 52, Oxford 16

100m: 1. Victor Richette (O), 11.8, 2. X. Davies (W), 12.3, 3. J. Carr (W), 13.3; 400m: 1. Josh Carr (W), 1:04.9, 2. J. DelPino (W), 1:05.4, 3. D. Downs (W), 1:06.5; 800m: 1. Aiden Amin (O), 3:02.6; 200m: 1. Victor Richette (O), 24.1, 2. X. Davies (W), 26.6, 3. J. DelPino (W), 28.3; Shot put: 1. Jordan Blincoe (W), 37-2.5, 2. G. Day (W), 23-9, 3. C. Fleishman (W), 22-0.5; Discus: 1. Jordan Blincoe (W), 82-7, 2. G. Day (W), 51-4, 3. C. Fleishman (W), 48-5; Long jump: 1. Xander Davies (W), 13-7.25, 2. J. Harrington (W), 9-9.5; Triple jump: 1. Xander Davies (W), 28-5

GIRLS: Oxford 59, Walton 49

100m hurdles: 1. Jill Wright (W), 21.6, 2. K. Yates (O), 22.8; 100m: 1. Milla Gonzalez (O), 13.4, 2. J. Wright (W), 13.5, 3. H. Fleury (O), 13.8; 1500m: 1. Taylor Smith (O), 6:28.4, 2. I. Yetto (W), 6:39.6, 3. A. Vesterfelt (W), 7:11.5; 400m relay: 1. OX (Barbosa, Kelsey, Fleury, Gonzalez), 54.3; 400m: 1. Ella Rhinehart (W), 1:19.0, 2. I. Yetto (W), 1:36.6; 400m hurdles: 1. Katie Yates (O), 1:29.8, 2. A. Vesterfelt (W), 1:34.4, 3. A. Rhodes (O), 1:48.8; 800m: 1. Taylor Smith (O), 3:01.1, 2. E. Rhinehart (W), 3:48.8, 3. I. Yetto (W), 3:49.8; 200m: 1. Milla Gonzalez (O), 29.2, 2. J. Wright (W), 29.3, 3. H. Fleury (O), 30.2; 1600m relay: 1. OX (Smith, Yates, Gonzalez, Grems), 5:22.6; Shot put: 1. Eve Foster (W), 20-4; Discus: 1. Eve Foster (W), 49-5; Long jump: 1. Olivia Kelsey (O), 15-0.5, 2. H. Fleury (O), 13-9, 3. K. Yates (O), 12-5.5; Triple jump: 1. Olivia Kelsey (O), 31-7.75, 2. T. Smith (O), 25-8, 3. K. Yates (O), 25-3

TENNIS

Delhi 6,

Charlotte Valley 0

The Delhi tennis team defeated Charlotte Valley 6-0 in a meet Thursday.

Ryan Burrows, Risdon Reed, Tyler Branigan, and Vidya Samudrala earned singles victories for the Bulldogs. There were no doubles matches held.

Delhi 6, Charlotte Valley 0

Singles: Ryan Burrows (DA) def. Ian Seeley, 9-1; Risdon Reed (DA) def. Kayla Mace, 9-1; Tyler Branigan (DA) def. Liz Gerster, 9-4; Vidya Samudrala (DA) def. Derek Kellum, 9-2

GOLF

Waterville 164,

Cooperstown 190

The Cooperstown golf team fell to Waterville 164-190 in Thursday's match at Barker Brook Golf Club.

Gabe Williams shot an even-par 36 to lead Waterville (10-0), while Gavin Poyer also broke 40 with a round of 37.

Max Jones led Cooperstown (5-3) with a 40, while Spencer Lewis shot a 47.

Waterville 164, Cooperstown 190

At Barker Brook Golf Club

Waterville: Gabe Williams 36, Gavin Poyer 37, Conner Stanton 43, Jackson Ruane 48

Cooperstown: Max Jones 40, Spencer Lewis 47, Chris Criqui 51, Ian Quinn 52

