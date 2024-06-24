'Stevenage want Wollacott on loan' - gossip

League One club Stevenage are hoping to sign 27-year-old Hibernian goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott on loan. (Alan Nixon)

Nick Montgomery has rejected the advances of Melbourne Victory as they search for a new team boss, telling the A-League club he wishes to remain in the UK for the foreseeable future, and it is believed that the former Hibernian head coach has already agreed terms with a new club, possibly in the Premier League, in an assistant coaching role amid rival interest from the Championship. (FTBL)

Brian McDermott, who this month left his role as Hibernian director of football, says it was not easy for him in Edinburgh being apart from his family but is still hungry to continue working in football. (Reading Chronicle)

