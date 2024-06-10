Stevenage sign midfielder Kemp from MK Dons

Stevenage have signed midfielder Dan Kemp on a two-year contract following his release by MK Dons.

The 25-year-old will complete the move on 1 July and is Boro's second summer signing after former Northampton forward Louis Appere.

Kemp began last season on loan at Swindon Town, where he scored 16 goals in 27 appearances, before returning to Stadium: MK in January.

He then played a further 21 games for the Dons, scoring three goals, as they reached the League Two play-offs before losing to Crawley.

Kemp began his career in the youth set-ups at Chelsea and West Ham and had a loan spell at Stevenage in 2020, scoring once in six appearances.

"Just like Louis, Dan is a player we specifically targeted to add to the group we have," boss Alex Revell told the club website.

"He has been prolific whilst on loan in League Two and we’re delighted to welcome him back to Stevenage."