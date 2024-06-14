Stevenage sign defender Freestone from Cheltenham

Lewis Freestone was part of Cheltenham's League Two title-winning side of 2021 and made 129 appearances for the club [Getty Images]

Stevenage have signed defender Lewis Freestone from Cheltenham Town.

The 24-year-old, who had a year remaining on his Cheltenham contract, makes the move for an undisclosed fee, although Stevenage say it is "a six-figure transfer" sum.

Freestone spent four season with the Robins and made 36 appearances as they were relegated from League One last season.

"Lewis has all the attributes we are looking for in a Stevenage FC player," Stevenage boss Alex Revell told the club website.

"[He is] capable of playing in various roles, he is an athletic, aggressive defender who can handle the ball.

Freestone is Stevenage's third signing ahead of next season after midfielder Dan Kemp and striker Louis Appere.