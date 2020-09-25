Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper announced that captain Steven Stamkos will not be available for Friday’s Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final (8 p.m. ET, NBC; livestream) against the Dallas Stars.

Stamkos has been battling a lower-body injury for months and has only played in one game since the end of February.

That one game was the Lightning’s Game 3 win over the Stars, and his appearance lasted just a little less than three minutes. He made the most of that time on the ice by scoring a goal on his only shot before leaving the game shortly after. He did not return.

Cooper said that even though Stamkos is not playing on Friday the team is not ruling him out for the remainder of the series.

Of course, the series may not have many games left. If the Lightning win on Friday they would have a chance to clinch the series on Saturday night (8 p.m. ET, NBC). If Stamkos could not finish Game 3, and is out for Game 4, it would seem to be a stretch to assume he would suddenly be ready for Game 5 on Saturday.

In Stamkos’ absence the Lightning have been carried by All-Star defenseman Victor Hedman, as well as their top two forward lines. The top line, led by Nikita Kucherov and his consistent production, has been especially dominant, as has their newly formed second line that was pieced together at the trade deadline.

Including the Round-Robin phase the Lightning are 16-6 this postseason.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars (TB leads 2-1)

Stars 4, Lightning 1 (recap)

Lightning 3, Stars 2 (recap)

Lightning 5, Stars 2 (recap)

Game 4: Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)

Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)

*Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Stanley Cup Final: Stamkos to miss Game 4, not ruled out for series originally appeared on NBCSports.com