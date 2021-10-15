Steven Stamkos with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Steven Stamkos (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/14/2021
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, Oct. 11, 2021.
Detroit Red Wings start the 2021-22 season with a game vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning. Follow for the game score, live updates and analysis.
The rumors have percolated in industry circles for weeks. Wednesday’s developments may have caused the rumors to transmogrify into an official report. Via Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Caesaers Sportsbook “is preparing go after” ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter’s contract expires in the summer of 2022. A buzz has been building among those in [more]
Several have asked about the status of Jon Gruden’s much-hyped 10-year, $100 million contract, given his resignation after five games of his fourth season. Here’s a look at some of the issues relevant to whether and to what extent he gets paid. First, the resignation generally waives all rights to ongoing compensation. This assumes, however, [more]
Chargers HC Brandon Staley is a leader of the people.
The Dodgers have decided to rely on analytics instead of tradition by not starting 20-game winner Julio Urias in favor of a reliever as an opener.
A simple announcement from the Los Angeles Dodgers got a winner-take-all game trending early on Thursday, but it didn't catch the Giants by surprise.
Fury bounced back from two knockdowns in the fourth round of the bout to beat Wilder
Wilder was dropped three times on his way to another loss against Fury
A family of an MLB player searches for his missing remains.
Marcus Smart's 2021-22 season is off to a rough start as the Celtics guard was disciplined for breaking a team rule. As our Chris Forsberg writes, head coach Ime Udoka sent a clear message.
Kyrie Irving addresses his future in basketball and says he was promised a vaccine exemption.
Amari Cooper said he though Jon Gruden, who resigned as Raiders coach on Monday night, was impulsive but never racist or misogynistic.
The Jack Eichel saga continues in Buffalo, but it almost came to an end last week.
The Brooklyn Nets guard was suspended by the team for vaccine refusal that would limit him to less than half of the games.
Phil Mickelson said he knew of no Tour players who had a say in the Tour's implementation of a new local rule limiting shaft lengths, but Rory McIlroy says otherwise.
Nets head coach Steve Nash was direct about Kyrie Irving's Instagram Live video and where Brooklyn stands as a team with the star guard's playing status held up.
Right-hander Corey Knebel will serve as the Dodgers' opener ahead of Julio Urías in Game 5 of the National League Division Series tonight.