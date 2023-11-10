Steven Spielberg's new wartime series gets thrilling first trailer with Austin Butler

The first trailer for Steven Spielberg's new wartime series starring Austin Butler has been released.

Based on Donald L. Miller's bestselling book of the same name, Masters of the Air follows the true story of the 'Bloody Hundreth' – an American bomber group who conducted treacherous bombing raids over Nazi Germany.

During World War II, airmen had to "grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air."

The film's official synopsis continues: "Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler's Third Reich, is at the heart of Masters of the Air.

"Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all."

The thrilling trailer sees Butler's character Major Gale Cleven lead his men into battle, cementing the courageous brotherhood of the 8th Air Force. "First time in the sawmill, boys," he says to his comrades ahead of the air strikes. "Let's rack 'em up and knock 'em down."

The nine-part limited series is executive produced by Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman. The trio are collaborating on their third movie following 2001's Band of Brothers and 2010's The Pacific.

Masters of the Air also boasts a star-studded cast alongside Butler, including Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa, Eternals' Barry Keoghan, The Capture's Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Josiah Cross, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law and Branden Cook.

"Tom and Steven have always wanted to visualise cinematically what our author Don Miller has called, this 'singular event in the history of warfare'," said Goetzman, ahead of the trailer's release. "We're thrilled that Apple TV+ has given us the opportunity to combine the efforts of so many talented people, on-screen and behind the camera, to tell this important story."

Masters of the Air will premiere January 26, 2024, on Apple TV+.

