Steven Sims, Tim Settle Jr. to compete in professional cornhole tournament

The Houston Texans will hit the holes and gaps come Monday at the start of organized team practice activity (OTAs), but two players are hitting a hole this weekend.

One that provides points and breaks the hearts of opponents during cookouts and family reunions in the summer.

Wide receiver Steven Sims and defensive lineman Tim Settle Jr. will participate as two of eight NFL players in the American Cornhole League celebrity tournament on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Settle, who joined the Texans earlier this offseason, won the tournament last season when he participated as a member of the Buffalo Bills.

“It’s typically a game we play in the locker room after practice or in between meetings,” Sims told Texans Wire. “Typically, I used to play a lot in Pittsburgh with [punter] Pressley Harvin III and [long snapper] Christian Kuntz. We played almost every day.”

Settle might have won the event last season, but Sims believes he’s the top cornhole player in the locker room, if not the NFL.

As for his new teammate, who reunites with Sims after a brief stay in Washington, he might be taking home the silver medal.

“Sometimes I catch a rhythm and guys will be in trouble,” Sims said.

That rhythm could help Sims win $100,000 for the charity of his choice. Each NFL player will partner up with a professional and advance per round. Two players will advance past the qualifier to the eventual championship.

Settle will join forces with ACL pro-Alex Rawls while Sims with partner up with Gavin Cano. While Settle’s charity was not announced, Sims will be playing for the National Brest Cancer Foundation.

“I’ve always been a hard supporter of breast cancer awareness,” said Sims.

The ACL began playing Superhole qualifying tournaments in 2019, when New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and took on then-New York Jets signal-caller Sam Darnold faced off. The league officially launched in 2016.

Sims said he’s hoping to get a few more practices in before the event since workouts have been his focus, but he also hasn’t been shy of taking a few points from Settle.

“He was telling me with cornhole, it’s more so a rhythm thing,” Sims said. “You got to find that rhythm. He says he’s got his rhythm down pat. I just got to find my rhythm and get my swing down pat.”

Coverage of Saturday’s qualifier begins at 10 p.m. PT on ESPN 2. Other players, including Alexander Mattison, L’Jarius Sneed, and Arden Key will also be participating.

