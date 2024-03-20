Steven Sims will re-sign with Texans

The Texans are re-signing wide receiver and kick returner Steven Sims Jr., Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

He played three regular-season games, getting four touches for 26 yards and returning four punts for a 12.3-yard average and three kickoffs for a 23.7-yard average.

In the divisional-round game against the Ravens, Sims returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown. It was the first punt returned for a score in the postseason since 2013.

He signed with Washington after going undrafted in 2019 and also has played for the Steelers.

In his career, Sims has 78 receptions for 704 yards and five touchdowns. He also has returned one kickoff for a touchdown.