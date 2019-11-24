Steven Sims displays his play-breaking ability with 91-yard kickoff return touchdown

Redskins speedster Steven Sims continues to prove he is a big-play threat every time he touches the ball.

After a Lions field goal tied Sunday's contest at three early in the second quarter, Sims wasted no time regaining the lead for Washington. After initially dropping the ensuing kickoff, Sims picked up the ball and raced down the left sideline for a 91-yard kickoff return touchdown.

The way the 2019 season has gone, it would make sense that the Redskins scored like THIS.



No one was within 20 yards of Sims by the end, as he high-stepped his way across the goal line in celebration.

It was just a matter of time for Sims to break off a kickoff return like this one. He almost broke loose on the opening kickoff of the game, returning it 33 yards before he was brought down. Earlier this year, he showed off his speed on a long touchdown run against New England.

Washington has lacked in the play-making department all season, but Sims has given the team a few bright spots -- a lot more than the team could have expected out of the undrafted rookie.

