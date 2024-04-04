Steven Schumacher's Press Conference

[Getty Images]

Ahead of Stoke City's upcoming home game vs West Brom, Steven Schumacher has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference to discuss this weekend's opponents, the backing of supporters and the return of Mehdi Leris.

The Baggies: "They are a really strong team all over the pitch and so consistent. They've only lost one game in 12 so we understand it's going to be a tough game, but like every week, anyone can beat anyone in the Championship. If you get your mentality right, get your game plan right and you give it 100% effort, you've got a chance."

Potters fans: "The support has been outstanding. They've been a lot more vocal of late. We've heard the fans and that's what we are going to need because we want it to be an intimidating place for teams to come, but we have to start that. It has to come from us."

Mehdi Leris: "Mehdi has been frustrated. What he hasn't done is let his head drop, he's never not trained properly, he's always shown a good attitude and that gets noticed. Eventually, you come to a point where you think you can't ignore him any longer. He was given his opportunity at Hull and was brilliant. He's going to play a big part for us in the run-in."