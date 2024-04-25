Steven Schumacher's Press Conference

[Getty Images]

Ahead of Stoke City's game vs Southampton on Saturday, Steven Schumacher has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference.

The Potters head coach has discussed this weekend's opponents, Jordan Thompson's impressive run of form and the impact the fans could have at the St. Mary's Stadium.

The Saints: "They've been one of the best teams. Their home record is outstanding. We're all aware of how difficult the game is going to be, but if you get your plan right, if you're aggressive and if you can execute your game plan the way you want to, you've got a chance. We've got to go there with that belief that we can get something from this game."

Jordan Thompson: "He's been really consistent, certainly since we've been here. Played in a load of different positions, he's a good character. Having players like that who can be versatile is so beneficial for any squad, but he's shown in the last few months how important he is to the team. He's playing really well. I'm sure he wants to finish the season strong."

Travelling support: "The away fans have been outstanding in every game. Fingers crossed it's sold out and they can get behind the team. The team need to make sure that they perform for them because the last time we went away from home, we didn't, so that'll be the message. We need a better performance than the last one."