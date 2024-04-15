Steven Schumacher pleased with character shown at Hillsborough

[Getty Images]

Stoke City earned a 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, coming behind from a goal down to take a point at Hillsborough.

Speaking to BBC Radio Stoke's Sohail Sahi during his post-match interview, Steven Schumacher praised the belief of his side to find the equaliser:

"In the first half, we had to come under intense pressure, but thankfully we stood up to it. We spoke about what we could do better at half time, get a bit more pressure on the ball higher up the pitch which we did.

"Second half, we were better. Probably unfortunate to go behind when we did. I thought the game was quite even then, but we showed a brilliant response. Changed our shape, went for a bit more attacking.

"We expected Sheffield Wednesday to tire. Spaces opened up and the creative players caused them a problem.

"In the end, a really good goal from Cundle, but we maybe could have nicked it because he blocked one from going in off Junho.

"It's still a good result. It would have been brilliant if we'd have got a win, but also, we could have lost the game at the very end.

"Josh Laurent makes a goal-line clearance which was as good as a goal, so we take it on the chin and move on."

