Steven Schumacher pleased to break home record

[Getty Images]

Stoke City earned a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town on Easter Monday, and that was the first time this season that the team have come from behind to gain a point from a losing position at home.

Speaking to BBC Radio Stoke's Sohail Sahi, Potters head coach Steven Schumacher admitted that he was pleased to have finally broken that record.

"That's massive and it shouldn't have taken this long for that to happen. You try and explain to the lads all the time that setbacks do occur in football, it's part and parcel of the game that you don't get it all your own way.

"It's important that you stay positive and keep believing in what we are asking them to do and if you do that then you'll have a chance."

When asked what impact the result could have on the confidence of the players, he added: "It should give them belief. If you concede a goal, the crowd get really frustrated.

"I'm walking off at half-time and getting screamed at from fans. It's not easy for me and it's not easy for the players, so to respond the way we did positively in the second half was good.

"If they've done it once then they can do it again. I'm sure there will be more setbacks in the remaining games, so if we have that type of reaction again, we'll be happy."