Steven Schumacher delivers update on out of contract trio

Stoke City stars Jordan Thompson, Tyrese Campbell and Enda Stevens are three of the players who will be reaching the end of their contracts in June.

During Thursday's press conference, Steven Schumacher confirmed that he will hold discussions with the trio regarding new deals or exits next week:

“Jordan Thompson has got an option in his contract which is in the club’s favour so we’ll talk about that next week.

“The same with Tyrese and Enda. We’ll sit down and speak to them after the game, speak to their agents and come up with a plan moving forwards."