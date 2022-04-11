Free agent cornerback Steven Nelson visited the Texans today.

Nelson, who played for the Eagles last season, has had a quiet free agency. There had been no previous reports of teams reaching out to him.

The 29-year-old Nelson entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Chiefs in 2015. He played four years in Kansas City and two in Pittsburgh before signing with the Eagles at the start of training camp last year.

Nelson started every game for the Eagles last year except their meaningless Week 18 game.

Steven Nelson visits Texans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk