The Steelers gave cornerback Steven Nelson permission to seek a trade, but Nelson appears to just want out, now.

Nelson took to Twitter to suggest that the Steelers should just let him go.

“Making a public announcement is a little out of my character, but you guys made your decision please don’t hold me hostage,” Nelson wrote.

The 28-year-old Nelson is heading into the final year of a three-year, $25.5 million contract he signed with the Steelers in 2019. He has a cap hit of $14.42 million this season under his current deal, but the Steelers would clear $8.25 million off their cap if they trade or release him.

UPDATE 2:05 p.m. ET: The Steelers have released Nelson.

Steven Nelson tweets “Don’t hold me hostage” as he seeks trade from Steelers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk