Coaches are allowed back in team facilities on Friday in another step toward starting the NFL season on schedule after an offseason that unfolded very differently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While some things are returning to normal, there are still more changes for teams to deal with this summer. The NFL barred teams from going away for training camp, which means the Steelers will be using their facility for camp instead of returning to Saint Vincent College.

They’ve gone to the school since 1966, so it’s a significant difference but it isn’t one that cornerback Steven Nelson thinks will have much impact on their preparations for the season.

“I don’t think it’s going to have a great big effect on us,” Nelson said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Coach [Mike] Tomlin runs a pretty tight ship, and it’s all about getting prepared and ready for battle. We’re are all professionals, so we can handle it.”

The Steelers facility has ample space for practice and classroom work, but they’ll have to figure out ways to replace the benefits to team building that they believe come with heading out of town for camp.

Steven Nelson: Steelers staying home for camp won’t have big effect originally appeared on Pro Football Talk