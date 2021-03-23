Steven Nelson makes plea on Twitter: ‘Don’t hold me hostage’ shortly before Steelers termi
Minutes after cornerback Steven Nelson posted a message on social media, the Steelers released him. Just last week, the Steelers granted Nelson permission to seek a trade. Five days later, and no bites, Nelson’s release frees up a cool $8.25 million. Who knows what happened behind closed doors, but it’s possible Pittsburgh wanted to restructure Nelson’s contract to make cap room. Nelson, who was in the final year of his contract, joined the Steelers in 2019 after inking a three-year, $25.5 million contract.