Steven Nelson downgraded to out for Steelers

If the Steelers will be slowing down the Chargers’ passing game, they’ll be doing it without cornerback Steven Nelson.

Nelson has been downgraded to out for Pittsburgh, and he won’t be making the trip to L.A. for Sunday night’s game between the two teams.

The starting cornerback has a groin injury. Two days ago, he said he’d play. On Friday, the Steelers listed him as questionable.

The move thrusts disappointing former first-rounder Artie Burns into the starting lineup for the game that will be televised by NBC on Sunday night.