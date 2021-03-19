Steven Nelson’s days seem to be numbered with the Steelers

With stilll-#Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster staying home and making $8M, PIT will either cut or trade CB Steven Nelson, source said. He’s due $8.25M this season, but is headed elsewhere. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2021

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to part ways with cornerback Steven Nelson whether he is traded or not. With the news the Steelers are bringing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster back on a one-year, $8 million contract, the team has given Nelson permission to seek a trade.

However, should Nelson find no takers, it sounds like Pittsburgh will release him anyway in order to free up the money to pay Smith-Schuster.

This is a bold move by Pittsburgh because Nelson has been the team’s best boundary cornerback the last two seasons. The team has already lost Mike Hilton to free agency so letting Nelson walk is going to really create a void at cornerback. The team clearly has confidence in Cameron Sutton and Justin Layne as well as the option to seek out help later on in free agency and via the 2021 NFL draft.

