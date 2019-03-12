Steven Nelson agrees to deal with Steelers

The Steelers don’t usually make a big splash in free agency. Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media reports that Steven Nelson is the biggest-money free agent the Steelers have enticed since safety Mike Mitchell in 2014.

Mitchell signed a five-year, $25 million deal with Pittsburgh but never became the playmaker the Steelers had hoped.

The team obviously hopes for more from Nelson, who agreed to a three-year, $25.5 million deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Nelson, 26, was a third-round pick of the Chiefs in 2015.

He played 52 games with 38 starts, making 174 tackles, four interceptions and 15 pass breakups in his career in Kansas City.