Steven Milam’s walk-off two-run homer pushes LSU through to SEC Tourney championship game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces native and Centennial High School grad Steven Milam was the hero for LSU in its SEC Baseball Tournament semifinal game against South Carolina at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday.

In the bottom of the tenth, Milam hit a two-run home run to lead LSU to a 12-11 win over South Carolina in the SEC Tournament semifinal. Milam’s game-winning homer pushed LSU through to the SEC Tournament championship game on Sunday.

WOW!



Las Cruces native and Centennial High School grad Steven Milam (@Monster_Milam99) hits the walk-off homer to send LSU to the SEC Championship game!

pic.twitter.com/1bicLdgY8k — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) May 25, 2024

“Steven with the walk-off homer, he’s been exceptional in this tournament,” LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson said. “I don’t know that there’s been a better player on the field this entire tournament.”

Milam’s two-run walk-off homer was the first walk-off hit of his NCAA career.

“I got something down that I could handle,” Milam said, “and I stayed calm, and I put a good swing on it.”

Steven Milam's walk-off homer sends LSU to the SEC Tourney title game. But he misunderstood the signs from Nate Yeskie and almost laid down a bunt 😂



"You're basically telling me to never get ejected again" – Jay Johnson pic.twitter.com/9Y02YR13Dn — Pat Timlin (@pat_timlin) May 25, 2024

Also important to note, Milam’s homer was the cherry on top of an 8-run comeback victory for the Tigers. LSU’s come from behind win over South Carolina tied the second largest comeback victory in LSU baseball history.

LSU overcame an 8-run deficit, the tied-2nd-largest comeback victory in both @LSUbaseball history and in any @SEC Tournament game.



Tigers trailed 8-0 in M4, won 12-11 in 10 innings. https://t.co/H1dK1Kwix5 — Todd Politz (@tpolitz) May 25, 2024

The true freshman has been a monster in the conference tournament. In four games, Milam is 9-for-18 at the plate (.500 batting average), has recorded six RBIs, and has collected 16 total bases.

Milam and LSU will take on Tennessee in the SEC Tournament championship game with a ticket to the 2024 NCAA Division I baseball tournament on the line on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. MT. The game will broadcast on ESPN2.

