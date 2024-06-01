Steven Milam’s walk-off homer lifts LSU over Wofford at Chapel Hill Regional

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Steven ‘Monster’ Milam did it again.

In the bottom of the ninth inning of LSU’s game against Wofford in the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium, the Las Cruces native and Centennial High School grad hit a walk-off home run to complete LSU’s 4-3 comeback win over Wofford on Friday.

The blast marked Milam’s second walk-off home run in LSU’s past three games – he also accomplished the feat with a 10th-inning, two-run dinger last Saturday in an SEC Tournament semifinal win over South Carolina.

“I wasn’t trying to win it in one swing,” Milam said. “That’s when you do too much. (Bouchard) threw probably, I think, eight fastballs, so I got my timing down and got a pitch I could drive, and it ended up leaving the park.”

According to LSU baseball, Milam is the first LSU player with multiple walk-off home runs in a single season.

The walk-off homer was Milam’s second homer of the game. In the seventh inning, Milam hit another solo home run, this time batting righty, to cut LSU’s deficit down to 2-1.

LSU improved to 41-21 on the season, while Wofford dropped to 41-19.

The Tigers will play at 3:00 p.m. MT on Saturday against No. 1 seed North Carolina. The game will air on ESPN2.

