Steven Milam receives invite to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces native and Centennial High School grad Steven “Monster” Milam received an invite to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp, LSU announced on Friday.

Milam will join a group of 56 premier non-draft-eligible college players for a two-game Stars vs. Stripes intra-squad series in Cary, N.C., on June 26 and 27.

USA Baseball will name the final Collegiate National Team – inclusive of an International Friendship Series roster and a Summer League Tour roster – following Training Camp on June 29.

Milam’s invitation comes after a stellar freshman campaign at LSU. The Las Cruces native batted .326 (72-for-221) with 12 double, three triples, eight homers, 40 RBI, and seven stolen bases. He earned 2024 Freshman All-SEC recognition, and he was LSU’s leading hitting in its 10 postseason games, batting .386 (17-for-44) with three doubles, four homers, 11 RBI and 11 runs. Milam was named to both the SEC All-Tournament team and NCAA Regional All-Tournament team.

The Training Camp games will be played at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C., on June 26 and 27. First pitch of both games will be at 6:35 p.m. ET.

The International Friendship Series roster will then take on Chinese Taipei in a five-game series, while the Summer League Tour roster will take on select teams from the Appalachian League and the Coastal Plain League in a four-game slate.

The schedule will culminate with a Fourth of July matchup between the two U.S. Collegiate National Team rosters on July 4 in Fayetteville, N.C.

