Steven Jackson signs one-day contract to retire with Rams

Charean Williams
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Running back Steven Jackson hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2015, but he officially retired Monday.

Jackson signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the organization, the Rams announced.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Jackson spent nine seasons with the Rams, leaving as the team’s all-time leading rusher with 10,138 yards in 131 games.

The Rams made him a first-round pick in 2004, and Jackson had eight consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards rushing from 2005-2012.

He played two more seasons with the Falcons and another with the Patriots.

Jackson has 11,438 career rushing yards and 69 rushing touchdowns.

What to Read Next