Steven Jackson shares thoughts on NFL Draft being in hometown Las Vegas
Former NFL running back Steven Jackson shares thoughts on NFL Draft being in hometown Las Vegas. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Former NFL running back Steven Jackson shares thoughts on NFL Draft being in hometown Las Vegas. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared the reasoning behind the team's "blockbuster" pre-draft trade with the Texans.
With the NFL Draft officially upon us, Thor Nystrom drops his final 2-round mock draft of the process (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)
Prognostication time is just about over, as the NFL draft is set to start Thursday night. How will a mysterious first round pan out?
Defensive ends (four), offensive linemen (three) and defensive backs (three) make up the entire top 10 in the USA TODAY Sports Network mock draft.
In the imprecise world of the NFL draft, every general manager who works long enough is eventually left a story of regret – or two, or five, or 20.
Vince Wilfork's son, D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, recently pleaded guilty to stealing several prized possessions from the former Patriots star, including both of his Super Bowl rings.
The Rams don't have a pick in Round 1, but here's everything you need to know in order to watch the 2022 NFL draft tonight
A Twitter spat from January between Grayson Murray and Kevin Na was reignited — in person — this week at the Mexico Open.
Draymond Green battled with Nikola Joki for five games and praised the Nuggets' star after the series ended.
Panthers owner David Tepper had his first press conference in 16 months Wednesday.
Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert will handle his final draft before he retires. Will he draft Ben Roethlisberger's replacement?
The Giants have until Monday to decide whether or not to pick up the fifth-year option on Daniel Jones’ contract
It's a strange year for the NFL draft, and our final mock draft reflects that — with a lot of guesswork.
The Jacksonville Jaguars new contract with LT Cam Robinson changes the NFL draft dynamic for the Detroit Lions
As the Mets and Cardinals brawled on Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis, Pete Alonso was dragged down from behind by Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp.
It's Draft Day! But we have one more chance to scour the internet to see what folks think the Eagles will do. By Dave Zangaro
There is more uncertainty at the top of the draft than there has been in many years, making any forecast a bit of an adventure. But we’re running out of time, so here’s another guess at how the top of the draft is going to go.
With the announcement of the four new Big 12 teams joining in 2023, we project what the new conference could look like.
Here's how all seven rounds of the 2022 NFL draft could shake out for the San Francisco 49ers
The lions have two picks on Thursday night, and several different paths they could go for each pick. Here are predictions for Lions first two picks.