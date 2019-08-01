Steven Jackson says NFL wants to drug test him after 1-day deal to retire with Rams

Steven Jackson retired from the NFL in 2015.

On Thursday he said that he received an order for a random drug screening from the league. He has no plans to comply.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jackson recently signed a one-day contract to retire with the Rams, whom he played for in St. Louis from 2004-12. That apparently was enough to trigger a drug test.

Dear NFL can you tell Mr. Lombardo that I signed a one day contract. I will not be reporting today for my random drug test screening. Thanks in advance #retirement life 😎 — Steven Jackson (@sj39) August 1, 2019

Jackson is Rams’ all-time leading rusher

Jackson retired as the Rams’ all-time leading rusher, tallying 10,138 yards on the ground in St. Louis along with 56 touchdowns and three Pro Bowl nods.

He still rides with the Rams despite their move to Los Angeles.

He also rides with a fraction of an NFL paycheck he’s expecting.

But I’ll take a 1/365 of NFL salary pay check though — Steven Jackson (@sj39) August 1, 2019

He’s just not here for the random drug test from a league he does not compete in any more.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Story continues