Steven Jackson says NFL wants to drug test him after 1-day deal to retire with Rams

Jason Owens
Yahoo Sports

Steven Jackson retired from the NFL in 2015.

On Thursday he said that he received an order for a random drug screening from the league. He has no plans to comply.

Jackson recently signed a one-day contract to retire with the Rams, whom he played for in St. Louis from 2004-12. That apparently was enough to trigger a drug test.

Jackson is Rams’ all-time leading rusher

Jackson retired as the Rams’ all-time leading rusher, tallying 10,138 yards on the ground in St. Louis along with 56 touchdowns and three Pro Bowl nods.

He still rides with the Rams despite their move to Los Angeles.

He also rides with a fraction of an NFL paycheck he’s expecting.

He’s just not here for the random drug test from a league he does not compete in any more.

Steven Jackson has no intent to comply after he says the NFL ordered a random drug test. (Reuters)
