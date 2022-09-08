Steven Jackson on what it means playing against a Super Bowl winning team
Follow along for live updates from the NFL season opener between the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and upstart Buffalo Bills.
Ever wonder how Nick Bosa keeps his Pro Bowl physique throughout the year? Its all about the diet.
The Indianapolis Colts legend discusses announcing games with his brother, Eli, and whether being a coach or general manager is in his future.
Although the new QB1, Trey Lance understands not being named one of the 49ers' captains this year.
What is it like to go up against Tom Brady's ultra-competitiveness? Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons gave a graphic description Wednesday.
The last time Melissa Stark was regularly on the sidelines, Tom Brady was a one-time Super Bowl champion, and Matthew Stafford was a freshman in high school. As Stark returns to sideline duty for the first time since 2002 after starting a family, Brady is still in the league and has added six more rings to his Super Bowl collection. Stafford is part of the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.
Manning has no plans to be an NFL coach after working with his son's sixth-grade team.
UCLA football's attendance woes continue under coach Chip Kelly. There are numerous factors that could contribute to the low turnout.
The off-field narratives and distractions come with the dinner when working as a Cowboys coach under Jerry Jones
The Steelers have three quarterbacks. At the bottom of the depth chart, post-clerical error, is Mason Rudolph. Some have wondered whether the Steelers will trade Rudolph. There have been scattered reports that they’re willing to do it, if the price is right. On Wednesday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette added an intriguing wrinkle to [more]
A few things to know about the Packers' Week 1 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings.
Dominique Foxworth claims the Bears have mistreated Fields and the latter should force a trade.
In Week 1, Nick Bosa will line up against starting left tackle Braxton Jones, a fifth-round pick preparing for his NFL debut.
Kyren Williams is suddenly getting some attention from Adam Schefter and Peter Schrager before Rams-Bills tonight 👀
If he ever left to coach the Crimson Tide, it would come at a cost.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as the Bills look to unseat the Rams on Thursday Night Football in Week 1.
The Broncos' depth chart for the 2022 season has arrived! Check it out 👇
New Broncos QB Russell Wilson was aware that Seattle attempted to trade him but called it "part of the business." He faces his former team on Monday.
Nick Saban said he had not yet addressed the horns down gesture with the Alabama football team before the Texas game.