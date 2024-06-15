Steven Gerrard Scoops Up Coach Who Left Liverpool When Jurgen Klopp Did
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has tempted former Reds goalkeeper coach John Achterberg to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.
The shot-stopper coach left Liverpool after the end of the season along with Jurgen Klopp, bringing a 15-year spell at Anfield to an end.
Achterberg has not been without a job for long and Al-Ettifaq have confirmed that they have now appointed him as their goalkeeping coach.
جون آتشنبيزغ مدرباً لحرّاس #الاتفاق 🧤
💚❤️#الاتفاق pic.twitter.com/whYKGCOY03
— نادي الاتفاق (@Ettifaq) June 15, 2024
He will now work under Reds legend Gerrard in the Saudi Pro League.
Also joining Al-Ettifaq’s goalkeeping department is former Rangers goalkeeper Andy Firth.
Firth played under Gerrard at Rangers, but left the club and joined Welsh side Connah Quay Nomads.
The 27-year-old did two seasons in Welsh football before departing the club for a new challenge.
He is now back with Gerrard and will kick off his career on the coaching side of the game in Saudi Arabia.