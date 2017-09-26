Steven Colbert on Donald Trump NFL comments: 'Kneeling, like presidency, has everything to do with race'

Stephen Colbert has added himself to the list of celebrities who has lambasted Donald Trump over his criticism of NFL players' decision to take a knee during the national anthem in protest of - among other things - police brutality and racial injustice.

While speaking in Alabama at the weekend, the President controversially said: “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’”

The late-night host eviscerated Trump's words in the opening monologue of Monday's Late Show (25 September), saying: “That was unnecessary roughness. There should be a flag on that play. And I’m going to say, a Confederate flag.”

Following Sunday's games, which saw many more NFL players take a knee in protest, Trump claimed that “...the issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race” - something Colbert isn't buying.

“Wrong,” he stated. “Kneeling during the national anthem has everything to do with race - just like your presidency.“

Kneeling during the national anthem was popularised by Colin Kaepernick, an American football player, back in 2016. The athlete’s protest was done in support of Black Lives Matter, which campaigns against systematic racism in America.

Numerous celebrities have already criticised the comments, including Stevie Wonder, Harry Potter author JK Rowling, Bill Maher, and Emmy Award-winning Last Week Tonight host John Oliver.