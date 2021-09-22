Steve Yzerman: Red Wings can't force Tyler Bertuzzi to get COVID vaccine
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman, Sept. 22, 2021.
Tyler Bertuzzi is the only unvaccinated Red Wing going into camp and faces the potential of missing all of his team’s games in Canada.
Stalock, who was diagnosed with myocarditis after contracting COVID-19 prior to last season, didn't play a single game in 2021.
The NHL has made it exceedingly difficult on those refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, but Tyler Bertuzzi is willing to take on the challenge.
Keith will be available on Oct. 1, while Stalock is dealing with a heart condition.
Bobby Ryan, 34, signed a tryout deal in hopes of making the Detroit Red Wings roster.
