Steve Yzerman: Good mix of young core, veterans on Detroit Red Wings

Caleb Houstan is finally getting settled in as a Michigan Wolverines basketball player. While the rest of his freshman classmates that made up the nation's No. 1 recruiting class arrived to Ann Arbor in late June, Houstan wasn't able to join them until a few weeks later, once his duties as a member of Team Canada in the FIBA U19 World Cup were finished. The No. 6 recruit in the class of 2021 according to Rivals.com, Houstan helped lead Canada to a bronze medal, and is now going through voluntary workouts with the rest of the 2021-22 Wolverines.